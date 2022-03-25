This Telugu Superstar Played Triple Roles in Several Films. Know More

We all are aware of how important star power is when it comes to the film business. While the presence of popular stars in a film increases its business prospects, when the same actor appears in more than a single role in the film, the fun just increases manifold.

While a large number of actors have played multiple characters in a single film, there is one actor who is renowned for playing triple roles in the maximum number of films. Natashekhara Krishna, also known as Superstar Krishna, in his heyday, played triple roles in many Telugu movies. This made him the only actor in the world to play triple roles in maximum films. Let’s have a look at his films.

Kumara Raja

Kumararaja was the first film in which superstar Krishna played a triple role. The film is a remake of the Kannada movie Shankar Guru starring Rajkumar as the hero. Directed by P. Sambashivarao, the movie was a super hit at the box office.

Doctor Cine‐actor

Krishna appeared in a triple role for the second time in this classic directed by Vijaya Nirmala. He plays a character whose son and nephew both resemble him in looks. The film was a moderate success at the box office.

Pagabattina Simham

In this superhit film directed by P. Chandrasekhar Reddy, he played a goon, a cop and a lawyer.

Siripuram Monagadu

This movie was directed by KSR Das and was a moderate success at the box office. He played a triple role in this film as well.

Bangaru Kapuram

This mega-successful movie, directed by P. Chandrasekhar Reddy, had Krishna playing a father and his two identical sons once again.

Bobbili Doraa

Directed by Boyapati Kameshwara Rao, the film stars Krishna opposite Vijaya Nirmala and Sanghvi. This film failed to do well at the box office and turned out to be a disaster.

