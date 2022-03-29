This TV Actress Was Part of Singing Team For AR Rahman's Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye, an independent single track by A.R. Rahman, was released on March 25 this year. This song has been produced and released by A.R. Rahman under his music label Maajja. The song has mellifluous vocals by singers Saindhavi Prakash, Khatija Rahman, A. R. Ameen and Amina Rafiq.

Poovaiyar, Rakshita Suresh, Niranjana Ramanan, Aparna Harikumar and Nakul Abhyankar have also provided soulful vocals. Thamarai has penned lyrics for Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye. Apart from these names, a popular actress from TV is also a part of this song.

Gabriella Sellus of the TV show Sundari has also lent her voice to the song. The TV actor was very happy to be a part of this song and she posted about the same on Instagram.

Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye is the respect paid to Tamil, one of the oldest languages in the world. Tamil folklore has been described in rich and lavish words by Thamarai. Canadian entrepreneurs Noel Kirthiraj, Sen Sachi and Prasana Balachandran have worked on the idea of this song alongside A.R. Rahman.

Rahman said that the song is going to inspire generations. The song was showcased in Rahman’s concert at Dubai Expo on March 24. The Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye song inspires young people to connect to their roots and carry forward Tamil culture and traditions.

On the work front, Rahman will be working as a composer in the films Cobra, Iravin Nizhal and others.

Meanwhile, Gabriella has been seen in the film Airaa in the role of Nayanthara. Gabriella has also been seen in the film N4, written and directed by Lokesh Kumar. The actor has also been a part of the sixth season of Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru.

Her serial Sundari narrates the story of a girl from the lower middle class, and how she is mistreated due to her skin tone. The crux of the show is how Sundari manages to overcome challenges and fulfil her dream of working in the city.

