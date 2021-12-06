This Urfi Javed Video is Now a Subject of Intense Criticism. Here's Why

Actor-singer Urfi Javed might not have stayed Bigg Boss OTT for long but the show gave her a slot of recognition. The actor gained a lot of fame from the show and is living it to the fullest these days. Her pictures on Instagram are the talk of the town. However, her looks garner both likes and trolling in almost equal measure.

The actor has, however, never let trolls determine what she does on her Instagram handle. Recently, a video she shared last on her social media account became a topic of discussion and trolling. Much like other pictures and clips, this one, too, has become a subject of debate and intense scrutiny for “showing too much skin".

In the video which has been viewed more than one lakh times, Urfi is seen going through a change of clothes. She is first seen in a nightdress, but as the video progresses, her outfit changes and she is seen in a light blue Western dress. The video, which was shared by Urfi on Instagram on November 16, has more than one lakh likes. Here is the video:

Advertisement

This video is getting Urfi a lot of criticism and trolling from viewers. A lot of people are making disparaging remarks towards her and calling her ‘shameless’. While one user asked her to ‘have some shame’, another one asked Instagram to introduce the dislike button.

Urfi Javed is a fitness freak. She often posts fitness-related videos on Instagram. She is also a great singer and has worked as an assistant director before becoming an actor. She starred in the TV show, ‘The Tedhi Medhi Family’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.