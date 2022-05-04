This Video Proofs That Sai Tamhankar is an All-rounder

Sai Tamhankar is currently earning praises for the trailer of her upcoming OTT web series titled Pet Puraan on Sony LIV. The actor is paired with Lalit Prabhakar in this project. Pet Puraan, which is expected to be a purr-fect Furry-tale, will release on the OTT platform on May 6. Sai is quite popular in the Marathi cinema. She also garnered fame among the Bollywood audience with her work in the Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her antics off-screen. In her latest video, Sai was seen operating a camera.

In the clip, Sai is putting all her strength into opening a knob of the camera set up. Wrapping a cloth around it, the actor puts in all her effort to turn it around and she did it.

While fans lauded the actor for her strength, some even adored the last wink and smile she gave to the camera. The 14-second video, posted two days ago, has garnered over 2 lakh views.

Meanwhile, Sai has also been making headlines for her personal life. One of her social media post caught the attention of her fans - wherein the actor had posted a picture of filmmaker Anish Joag and captioned it, “Gosh ! The way I make you blush."

The post sparked dating rumours between the two, with many speculating has the actor made her relationship with Anish Instagram official. In fact, not just on Instagram, Sai and Anish have been making appearances together in various events which further gives air to dating rumours. However, neither of the two have made any official statements - to accept or deny - on the relationship.

