This Young Actress Joins The Cast of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170

The film is directed by Cibi Chakravarthy of Don fame while music will be composed by Anirudh.

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 11:06 IST

Chennai, India

No official confirmation about Kalyani joining the project has been made yet and an official statement is expected during the puja ceremony.
Rajinikanth’s upcoming Thalaivar 170 has been making news ever since it was announced. It was earlier reported that the muhurat puja ceremony of the Rajinikanth starrer will take place on November 5 in Chennai. The makers of the movie have been announcing the names of the film’s cast in the last few days. First it was reported that Arvind Swamy and Vadivelu were part of the movie.

Now, reports claim that actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is also being roped in by the makers to play a pivotal role. Kalyani Priyadarshan has acted in several successful films like Thallumaala, Maanaadu and Hridayam. Thalaivar 170 is going to be her first collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth and is expected to give a major boost to her career.

After 31 years Aravind Swamy will reunite with Rajinikanth with this movie while Vadivelu is going to work with the superstar after 14 years.

The director has been putting together a potent cast for the movie. The rest of the cast and crew details are also likely to be revealed during the puja ceremony in Chennai.

According to sources, Thalaivar 170 will be a pure commercial entertainment. The film is directed by Cibi Chakravarthy of Don fame while music will be composed by Anirudh. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth is already shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer and Thalaivar 170 going on the floors now means the actor will be filming both simultaneously. This indicates that both the films may be released in 2023, a treat for Rajinikanth fans.

first published: November 05, 2022, 11:05 IST
last updated: November 05, 2022, 11:06 IST

