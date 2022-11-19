Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Break from Acting After Alzheimer's Disease Revelation

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth revealed that he received an ominous health warning, thanks to his new docuseries Limitless with National Geographic. The Thor star wanted to check all that his future holds hidden in his DNA, reported Vanity Fair. To get the information he needed, he took a battery of genetic tests. Thanks to that, the actor found that he has two copies of the gene APOE4. This gene has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. These genes have come from both his parents. Chris called this revelation, “my biggest fear."

Chris Hemsworth also revealed that he plans on taking more time off from acting after learning he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.

Talking to Vanity Fair, he said, “My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation."

When asked that even though this is likely just a prediction of a distant future, the revelation must have upset him, the actor had a rather positive response. He agreed that navigating through it was intense, Chris added, “Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality."

He continued, “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

The actor also revealed that this has not been an out of the blue news for him. His grandfather has Alzheimer’s disease. The Spiderhead actor mentioned that his grandfather actually does not remember much anymore, despite his friendly demeanor.

A 2021 study by the National Institutes of Health found that while one in four people carry a single copy of the APOE4 gene, only 2 to 3 percent of the population have both. This makes Chris’s case rare indeed.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Chris in his upcoming movie Extraction 2 with director Sam Hargrave. The actor will return as Tyler Rake, a hired mercenary. This time he is on a mission to infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons and rescue a kidnapped family. It is set to release on Netflix.

