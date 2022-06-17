Thor Love and Thunder: Advance Booking of Chris Hemsworth's Film Opens Across India, Details Inside

The advance booking of Marvel Studios’ much-awaited thunderous entertainer Thor: Love And Thunder have opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big-ticket Marvel extravaganza for months and finally, they can now book tickets across the country. Audiences will finally get to see their favourite Avenger, Thor back on-screen after 3 years post Avengers Endgame.

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut.

Meanwhile, a new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has been released and it offers a glimpse of an epic battle between the gods. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder but this time around, he has the lady Thor aka Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) by his side. Together, both the Thors will clash against Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

While the first trailer gave a glimpse of where our pot-bellied Thor is post the events of Avengers: Endgame, the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer offers more. In the new trailer, Thor informs Asgardians, “There’s a maniac, who seeks the end us all. We must do something," as he prepares to battle Gorr. The badass Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is pumped about the new challenge. Marvel Studios tease an epic fight sequence between her and Gorr. As the trailer proceeds, Thor and Jane Foster unite to fight him.

Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release on July 7 (A day before US) in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

