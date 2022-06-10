Thor Love and Thunder: Meet the Gods and Intergalactic Superheroes of Chris Hemsworth's MCU Film

Thor: Love and Thunder will be seen blazing to the silver screen in July. Audiences will see the heroic Thor for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, which was three years ago, and an astounding five years ago since his last individual superhero franchise movie, Thor Ragnarok. The trailer was released a few weeks ago and the Chris Hemsworth starrer brings back a few MCU faces and introduces a few new faces as well.

As viewers gear up for this heavenly superhero bonanza that will storm into theatres on July 7 in India, a day prior to its global release, here’s a look at the starry cast of Thor: Love and Thunder and the characters they will be seen playing.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

Reprising his role as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is back to take Thor’s MCU storyline forward with Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor Odinson, son of Norse God – Odin and Queen of Asgard – Frigga, and brother of Loki aka the God of Mischief and Hela – Goddess of Death, was one of the original six Avengers, who came together to protect Earth. Going by his self-proclaimed title The Strongest Avenger, the superhero God is devastatingly powerful but his storyline in the MCU through three Thor films and four Avengers movies has been rather painful!

Having witnessed the death of every single one of his family members throughout his journey as a superhero, he ultimately falls into depression and gains a huge beer belly when he is unable to defeat mega-monster villain, Thanos. Now, Thor will be seen training and shedding all those extra kilos to fight yet another villain – claimed to be even bigger and badder than Thanos, alongside his former love interest and fellow Earthling, Jane Foster.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor

Jane Foster, played by Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, is a genius scientist and astrophysicist who was first seen when Thor is exiled from Asgard to Earth. She is also the love interest of superhero God, Thor. Previously, in the second installment of the Thor movies, Thor: The Dark World, Jane, accidentally and unbeknownst to her, absorbed the aether (the manifestation of the reality stone – one of the five most powerful stones in the universe) into her body but this was quickly removed with the help of both brothers, Thor and Loki.

Today, Jane is currently broken up with Thor and will be seen wielding Mjolnir – Thor’s weapon that can only be lifted by those who are ‘worthy’, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Apart from Thor, only the righteous Captain America has been able to lift this weapon. Will she be next in line for the title of Thor? Or will she stand by him as ‘The Mighty Thor’ – perhaps a step-up from simply ‘Thor’?

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Renowned for playing Christopher Nolan’s Batman aka The Dark Knight – the most loved Batman to date, Christian Bale will now be seen in the MCU, playing one of the most vengeful villains, of all time – Gorr the God Butcher. As the name suggests, the multiple award winner, in his role as Gorr will literally be seen butchering and killing Gods.

A mortal alien who grew to hate Gods after his mother, wife and children were killed, Gorr swears vengeance again on all Gods for not answering his prayers. This provides the perfect set-up for Gorr and Thor to cross paths in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character is popular for his menacing, unforgiving ways and speculation is rife that he could just be the most powerful villain of the MCU to date.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

One of the few survivors of Hela’s attack on Thor: Ragnarok and Thanos’ attack in Avengers: Infinity War, Valkyrie led the remaining Asgardians to safety on Earth and later fought Thanos along with the rest of the Avengers to reverse the effect of his snap to be proclaimed by Thor as the Ruler of New Asgard on Earth.

Taika Waititi as Korg

Voiced by director Taika Waititi of Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit fame, who will also be seen directing Thor: Love and Thunder, Korg is a Kronan warrior stuck on planet Sakaar before meeting Thor and becoming part of the Revengers - a team assembled and led by Thor to defeat his sister, Hela - Goddess of Death on Asgard. Korg, along with Valkyrie, helped Thor, Loki and Hulk escape from Sakaar and has been by Thor’s side since then, and through the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Having been a part of the battle on Earth to defeat the alternate version of Thanos and reverse his snap, he has since been in New Asgard under the rule of the new King, Valkyrie.

The Mega Battalion of Guardians

The entire team of intergalactic goofs - the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and comprising members, Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Guardians, who joined forces to defend the galaxy from planetary threats, were earlier seen teaming up with the Avengers to defeat Thanos by collecting the infinity stones. This is when they lose another member of the team, the love interest of Star-Lord and daughter of the evil Thanos, Gamora, who loses her life when Thanos sacrifices her for the Soul Stone.

They reassembled during the Battle of Earth to defeat the alternate Thanos from 2014 and reverse snap. After this, the Guardians departed Earth with Thor joining the group, returning to their adventures in the cosmos while searching for the alternate 2014 Gamora. The role they will play in Thor: Love and Thunder is yet to be seen but viewers are sure to be thoroughly entertained, what with their newfound chemistry with Thor!

Russell Crowe as Zeus

There is little known of the new and upcoming character, Zeus, played by Academy award-winning director, Russell Crowe - except, that he is responsible for ‘flicking’ Thor’s disguise to give us a very, naked and blurry Thor in the upcoming movie; and we thank all the Gods for that glimpse! But this union and Zeus’ entry in Thor: Love and Thunder could mean that he helps Thor in some way to defeat the evil Gorr - the vengeful galactic killer who is hell-bent on killing all the Gods.

Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif

Friend of Thor and the Warriors Three, Lady Sif is the Goddess of Hunt and Harvest in the Marvel comics. Played by Jaimie Alexander of Thor and Blindspot fame, Sif is closely related to planet Earth and was one of many victims of Thanos’ snap. She was, however, later resurrected during the Battle of Earth and is expected to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Multi-award-winning actor, producer and Academy award-winning screenwriter Matt Damon will be seen in a cameo role in Thor: Love and Thunder. He plays an Asgardian citizen and actor who dons Loki’s role in a play about the Asgardian royalty and was also seen in Thor Ragnarok donning the same role.

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Luke Hemsworth, brother of actor Chris Hemsworth who plays the titular role of Thor in the movie franchise, will also be seen in a cameo role, in Thor: Love and Thunder as seen in Thor Ragnarok too. He also plays an Asgardian citizen and actor but he dons the role of Thor in the play about the Asgardian royalty. Of course, it comes as no surprise, given that their resemblance is absolutely uncanny!

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

A new entrant into the Marvel universe, Melissa McCarthy is not just a multiple Primetime Emmy award winner; she is also two Academy and Golden Globe awards nominee. The actor who dons multiple hats – a comedian, producer, writer, and fashion designer will also be seen in a cameo role in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon. She will be seen playing an Asgardian citizen and actor who dons the role of Loki and Thor’s sister, Hela in a play about the Asgardian royalty.

