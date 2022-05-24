Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Christian Bale's Terrifying MCU Villain Gorr; Watch

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is here. The trailer officially dropped on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube channel on Tuesday morning, giving an even closer look at the upcoming movie as well as a scary glimpse at Christian Bale’s MCU villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Chris Hemsworth is reprising his role as the God of Thunder in the fourth Thor movie and will be joined by a number of MCU mainstays and fresh faces. Chris Prat and the other Guardians of the Galaxy will be returning in Thor: Love and Thunder after they left Earth with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Natalie Portman is also making a comeback as Jane Foster, with Love and Thunder set to mark her debut as Mighty Thor.

The new trailer has sent MCU fans into a massive meltdown, with some dubbing it a “masterpiece" already. The 2.15-minute trailer begins with Korg telling a story about Thor, detailing his life post-Avengers: Endgame. We see God of Thunder’s first encounter with Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. Soon, the chilling villain is introduced to the audience in black and white. Gorr the God Butcher arrives looking quite terrifying as he takes a vow to eliminate every god that exists. “The only ones who gods care about are themselves. So, this is my vow… All gods will die," says Bale’s Gorr in the trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Thor: Love and Thunder’s new trailer also gives a glimpse into Russell Crowe’s character Zeus. Moreover, we see Thor and Jane’s cute banter for the first time since their breakup.

Sharing the new poster on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “July 8th Thor Love and Thunder."

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the theatres on July 8 this year.

