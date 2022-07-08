Thor Love and Thunder Review: Chris Hemsworth Film Is Not Intense Like Any Other Marvel Movie

Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is good for witty jokes. It is good for mindless humor. It is good for occasional action scenes with a solid cast. But it is not intense like any other Marvel movie. It starts with Thor in a zen-like mindset learning better from his successive heartbreaks. But, the plot never thickens, the story never deepens and just Chris’s charm supports the 2 hours. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman, both cannot seem to get a grip in this one. Somehow their grandeur never shines. A chubby cute Zeus played by Russell Crowe was my favourite part while Matt Damon playing Loki was hilarious too. Chris Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy try to instill sense into Thor to leave his devdas attitude and eventually part ways. Two screaming Goats travelling through the whole movie are pleasantly – not a distraction.

If I were you, I’d still run to the theatre today or tomorrow (specially with friends) and chill because some jokes do crack you up. It’s a sequel you watch to enjoy popcorn and soda. Here are 5 reasons you should not skip this one:

1. Chris Hemsworth looks as charming as ever. The relationship he has with Hammer and Stormbreaker is lovely and hilarious at the same time.

2. Heavy Metal lovers will love what has been done to the movie score. Reminds of Stranger Things and Eddie Munson somehow.

3. Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in unforgettable. He looks better than Voldemort but still like his elder brother.

4. Natalie Portman is every woman feeling empowered, as Thor, winning with might and wit.

5. Zeus (Russell Crowe) is returning in next one with a bang. His circus action with the bolt is cute and well, really very extremely cute.

