Thor Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Back as Marvel Superhero, Natalie Portman is Lady Thor

The teaser of Chris Hemsworth’s much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder has been released. On Sunday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped the first teaser of Marvel Studio’s highly anticipated movie. The teaser, featuring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, presents a new side of Thor. He decides to give up the battle and follow the path of peace and self-discovery. “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am," he can be heard saying in the teaser. Not just this, but he also puts aside his hammer.

The teaser then shares a glimpse of the Guardians of the Galaxy group including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. The teaser presents how Thor decides to leave them all to find his own path. “My super hero-ing days are over," he said. In the next scene, Thor can be seen kissing an unknown woman on the ship. Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself will also return for the film.

However, the biggest moment of the teaser is towards its end when it is revealed that Portman’s Jane Foster is the new Mighty Thor. Fans are surely left jaw-dropped as she holds the hammer.

Sharing the teaser of his Twitter handle, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Here’s the first teaser for Thor Love And Thunder. All the feels of a classic Thor adventure. Big, loud and Crazy and full of heart. You’ll laugh you’ll cry, then you’ll laugh so much you’ll cry some more!! Love and Thunder coming at you all July 8th!!"

Thor: Love and Thunder will it theatres on July 8 this year.

