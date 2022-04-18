Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser Released; Shehnaaz Gill Hugs Shah Rukh Khan In Viral Video

The teaser of Chris Hemsworth’s much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder has been released. Featuring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, the teaser presents a new side of Thor - how he decides to give up the battle and follow the path of peace and self-discovery. However, the biggest moment of the teaser is towards its end when it is revealed that Portman’s Jane Foster is the new Mighty Thor.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shah Rukh Khan attended Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday. A video from the function is now going viral on social media which shows how Shehnaaz bumped into King Khan during the Iftar party. The two stars then shared a warm hug. The video is melting fans’ hearts and leaving them emotional.

Days after her tragic road accident, Malaika Arora is back to work. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she was seen flaunting her brown heels. From the picture, it looks like Malaika wore a green outfit. “Feels good to be back on set," the actress wrote while sharing the picture. Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on April 2 night as the actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show.

Rumours about singer Jubin Nautiyal dating and secretly getting engaged to actor Nikita Dutta have been doing the rounds for a while. However, on Monday the singer clarified and told Hindustan Times Nikita is just his dear friend. When the singer was about the reports of ‘secret engagement’, he said “These are all rumours! Nikita is a very dear friend of mine."

Prince Narula recently entered Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp. However, just after his entry into the show, the actor got into a heated argument with co-inmate Azma Fallah. It all started after Prince disrupted a task following which Azma took Nora Fatehi’s name. This left Prince furious. He lashed out on Azma and warned her to not get personal. He even threatened to throw her stuff outside.

