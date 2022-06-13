“Thought I Will Get Married At The 23’: Sai Pallavi at Virata Parvam Event

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam is all set to hit theaters on June 17. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. During a recent promotional event for the movie, Sai Pallavi opened up about her personal life and also shared some sweet memories.

“I thought that I will get married at the age of 23, and would have two children by the age of 30," she said

About Virata Parvam

The film narrates the story of a young lady named Vennela (played by Sai Pallavi), who falls in love with comrade Ravanna (played by Rana Daggubati). The Udugula Venu-directed film is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh.

The much-awaited trailer, released on June 5, gives a glimpse into the fight on the ground involving Naxals, cops, and common people. The trailer has garnered 1.3 million views and the viewers expect it to be a soulful and thought-provoking movie. A few fans also admired the dialogues and background music.

The lyrical video of the Nagaadaarilo song from Virata Parvam was released earlier on YouTube. The song had received a tremendous response and has gone viral with over 5.7 lakh views. Fans have also loved the soul-stirring music composed by Suresh Bobbili.

Virata Parvam, bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh productions stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others, apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi.

The technical crew comprises Suresh Bobblli, who has composed the background music, meanwhile, A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing for Virata Parvam.

