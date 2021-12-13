Thousands Gather to See Samantha Ruth Prabhu as She Inaugurates Mall in Andhra

Popular south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday inaugurated a shopping mall in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. The city almost came to a standstill as thousands gathered to see her. At the inauguration of the Maangalya Textile Mall, Samantha looked beautiful in ethnic look. She dressed in a large-bordered silk saree with choker beads necklace.

As per the reports, thousands of fans reached Maangalya Mall where Samantha was invited as a guest. The local area police were called with extensive force to control the crowd at the venue. The inaugural event was held at a mall opposite the RTC bus stand in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh.

Along with Samantha, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Pasha and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu were also invited as guests for the inaugural ceremony of the mall.

Advertisement

Samantha’s fans were overjoyed to see her at the event. She was delighted to witness her fans in large numbers. The actor even greeted her fans and thanked everyone for showering love on her.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming Tamil film ‘Kathu Vakkula Irundu Kadhal’ directed by Vignesh Sivan scheduled to be released by December end. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha will soon start shooting for her next, Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. The music for the film is being made by Manicharma and cinematography by M. Sukumar. The woman-centric film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.