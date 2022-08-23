Three Highways and 5 Schedules Made Kunchacko Boban's Ottu Possible

Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film Ottu aka Rendagam is all set for its release on September 2. The audience is excited to see Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban making his Tamil debut with this venture. The curiosity quotient around Ottu saw an upward trend with the reports that this film was shot on three highways. Goa, Mumbai and Pune highways were used for the film’s shooting. Producer Shaji Natesan said that the filming was completed in 5 schedules after facing major difficulties.

Reportedly, shooting for Ottu has also taken place in Kerala and Mangalore. There are a lot of other reasons as well for the audience’s eagerness around this movie. Actor Arvind Swamy is making his return to Malayalam cinema after 25 years. Popular actor Jackie Shroff is also a part of Ottu’s Tamil rendition of Rendagam. Besides Kunchacko, Arvind and Jackie, Eesha Rebba, Jinse Baskar, Aneesh Gopal and other actors are part of Rendagam.

The storyline of this film revolves around two friends Kunchacko and Arvind. They have embarked on a trip from Mangalore to Mumbai. Fellini T P has directed this film. S Sanjeev contributed to the writing. Arulraj Kennady handled the music and background score. Vinayak Sasikumar penned the lyrics.

The trailer of Ottu was released on August 19 and amassed more than 17 lakh views. The audience is excited to see Kunchacko and Arvind on screen. Users wrote that Kunchacko lives the character he is essaying in the film. A user wrote that after a feel-good film like Theevandi, director Fellini is back with a thriller. Another person made an interesting observation. According to him, Ottu seems to be inspired by the Hollywood film Safehouse. The fans are now waiting for the Tamil version of this trailer.

Kunchacko is extremely excited about Ottu. According to him, this is going to be the most expensive film of his career. The Pada actor said that Ottu is an entertainer and thriller. Kunchacko was last seen in Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

