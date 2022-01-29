Throwback Interview: When Ajay Devgn Said Raveena Tandon Was Biggest Liar in Bollywood

Yes, we have always known Ajay Devgn as a Bollywood star with no controversies, but it wasn’t always the case. There was time, especially in the early ’90s when Ajay’s link-up rumours with several female co-stars were a norm.

It all came to a halt when Ajay married his long-time girlfriend, Kajol, in 1999.

However, in the early years of his acting career, Ajay was rumoured to be seeing Ravina Tandon before he rubbished it all in a tell-all interview with Filmfare Magazine in July 1994.

Ajay Devgn said, “Raveena Tandon is the biggest liar in the whole industry and she needs to see a good psychiatrist. I have been tolerating her baseless accusations, if I start exposing her secrets, Raveena will not be able to face anyone."

These comments by Ajay came after Raveena Tandon accused him of dating and then cheating her for Karishma Kapoor. Surprisingly, during those days, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor were shooting for a film.

Ajay, venting his anger said, “Raveena Tandon was neither my friend nor I ever loved her. She has imagined all this on her own. Raveena did all this just for the limelight and publicity."

Some media reports also claim that Raveena was diagnosed with severe depression after she was allegedly cheated by Ajay Devgn. It was also claimed that Raveena was fired from many films and replaced by Karishma Kapoor at the time.

In 1994, Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon were seen as lead actors in Dilwale. The film also starred Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in other pivotal roles. The film, helmed by Harry Baweja and bankrolled by Paramjeet Baweja, had turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

