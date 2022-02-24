Throwback Thursday: Guess This Bollywood Diva From Her Childhood Picture

Several Bollywood celebrities have either shared or had their childhood photos shared on social media throughout the years. Whatever the situation may be, their fans are always eager to see them and know how they looked like kids.

So, do you believe you can guess the celebrity’s name only by glancing at a childhood photo?

Well, if yes, then we have a picture here. Hint: this actor has been in the news lately. She was on the bride squad of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding and is BFF with the Dandekar sisters. Any guesses?

The girl in this picture is Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty. On the occasion of Mother’s Day last year, Rhea shared this throwback picture with her mommy dear.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My beautiful Maa, I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - Happiness is within you, don’t look for it outside, find love in your heart and you’ll be a happy girl forever! This carried me through life Maa. I promise I am trying my best. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, we love you."

After her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea is finding happiness one day at a time. The actor has been enthusiastically posting joyous images from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding celebrations. Rhea captioned a photo of herself in a yellow lehenga, “Some time or the other, somewhere, somehow, she finally learned how to live in the now."

Rhea returned to work earlier this month after a two-year absence. Rhea was most recently seen in the thriller Chehre, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

