Throwback Thursday: When Dhanush Said He’d Been a Chef If Not an Actor, Revealed He Loved to Cook

Dhanush made quite the buzz with his trailblazing avatar in the Russo Brother’s directorial, The Gray Man. The talented actor is not only known for his acting finesse but also for the humility that he exudes in real life. Now, an old interview of the actor has been doing the rounds where he had revealed he would have been a chef if not an actor.

Back in 2015, when the actor was promoting R.Balki’s satirical drama Shamitabh, the actor had revealed during an interview with The Hindu that he would’ve made an excellent chef if he didn’t venture into the field of acting. He had said, “Chef for sure. I love to cook and I experimented a lot with cooking as a child. I would always be planning to cook something for my father. I learnt simple things like omelette, fried rice and sandwiches and most often I would make them and offer them to my father and wait for his approval. When he appreciated what I cooked, it would make me happy."

Advertisement

Dhanush went on to speak about his love for experimenting with different ingredients and whipping up unique dishes on the go. The actor shared, “That would be great. I love the art of cooking. Mixing ingredients, creating an aroma, chopping vegetables — everything about cooking entices me. I learnt to cook from my mother, she is a wonderful cook and that makes me a wonderful eater as well."

He further added that he wouldn’t mind essaying a character of a chef since he doesn’t get the time to enter the kitchen now because of his jam-packed schedules.

Advertisement

The Gray Man was an ambitious project for Dhanush as it also marked the actor’s foray into the International cinema. Dhanush’s stunt sequences in the high-octane action thriller have garnered him much praise from his fans and movie buffs. If recent reports were to be believed, Dhanush might make a possible comeback in a spin-off. Joe Russo had gone on the records to state that since Dhanush’s character in The Gray Man was based on a book, there was a possibility of making more films starring the stellar actor in the future.

On the professional front, the Raanjhanaa actor would be seen next in Mithran Jawahar’s musical comedy drama titled Thiruchitrambalam. Alongside Dhanush, actors like Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Prakash Raj would also feature in the fun-packed film. It is slated to release on August 18.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here