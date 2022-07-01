Throwback to Sapna Choudhary’s 2018 Serpent Dance Video Which is Viral Again

Every Haryanvi music fan knows of Sapna Choudhary, as she has created a niche for herself among the audience with her electrifying dance performances. She often goes viral with her old dance videos on social media. She is once again making headlines and winning hearts with her mesmerising serpent dance in an old video that is going viral again on YouTube.

In the video, she can be seen dancing to the superhit Haryanvi song Thada Bhartar. Her dance had such energy that people from the audience started to dance with her.

Sapna’s journey started as a Haryanvi dancer before she moved to reality shows, music videos and then films. She has still not stopped performing for fans. She rose to prominence with her Haryanvi song Bara Tikkad.

Sapna, in the early stages of her career, used to perform Ragini of Haryanvi folk songs on stage. After doing this for quite some time, she performed her song Bara Tikkad. The song turned out to be a stellar success as she garnered fans from all over the country.

Pawan Pilania, along with Sushila Naga’s vocals and Ramehar Mehla’s lyrics, the song turned out to be a huge hit. Raju Punjabi and Vinod Chimpa composed the music for this song.

After the success of this song, there was no looking back for the actress. She participated in several music videos, films and shows. Her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki are still one of the most loved songs of its genre. DC Madana provided the vocals for Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube.

The song Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki also got famous, garnering over 257 million views. It was appreciated for its perfect blend of vocals, foot-tapping music, and electrifying dance.

