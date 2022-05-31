Throwback To The Time When Kiara Advani Thought Sidharth Malhotra Was ‘Just A Pretty Face’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been the talk of the town ever since they started working on their first film together, Shershaah. The rumoured couple are often spotted together. Recently, they even attended Karan Johar’s birthday party together. However, did you know that Kiara thought Sidharth was ‘just a pretty face’ before she got to know him?

Last year, during an interview with Filmfare, Kiara opened up about her bond with her Shershaah co-actor. She told the news portal that before working with Sidharth, she had a perception that “he was this good-looking boy who is a great fun person.” However, her thoughts took a shift when Kiara witnessed the dedication and determination of Sidharth toward his work. Kiara said, “He’s passionate as an actor and as a film artiste because I know he dreams of directing, making, producing the film. And I feel that he is very close to that because of his understanding of cinema and because he has worked as an AD. There are very few actors who are so driven and he is extremely focused on the set. He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting and chilling.” She further revealed that Sidharth likes to have an acting coach with him with whom he can learn and jam around. She also said, “I really thought he was just a pretty face before.”

In the same interview, Hasee to Phasee actor too spilt the beans on his bond with Kiara. Talking about the actress, he feels that they both come from the same non-filmy background and that is how their bond began. Sidharth told the entertainment portal, “Our attitude towards our work is quite similar. If you meet us travelling the world, people won't be able to guess what our job is.”

On the work front, Sidharth is busy with Rohit Shetty’s next. The film is said to be an action drama revolving around the Indian Police Force. Meanwhile, Kiara is waiting for the release of her much-awaited film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. The multi-starrer film also casts Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 24.

