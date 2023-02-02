Home » News » Movies » Throwback Video of Aishwarya Rai’s Miss World Tour breaks the Internet

Throwback Video of Aishwarya Rai’s Miss World Tour breaks the Internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her stunning looks. Now a throwback video of the gorgeous actress is going viral on Instagram.

A throwback video of her Miss World Tour has whipped up a storm on social media.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won several hearts with her acting chops, gorgeous looks and charming personality. The stunning beauty was propelled to stardom when she won the Miss World title in 1994. Now a throwback video of her Miss World Tour has whipped up a storm on social media.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen enjoying her visit to Sri Lanka. An Instagram fan page of Aishwarya Rai has shared this video. The short video has gone viral on Instagram with close to 100,000 likes.

Moreover, the heartwarming video has sent die-hard Aishwarya Rai fans into a tizzy. While some fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section and professed their love for the gorgeous actress, others wrote lovely comments.

One fan wrote, “How can a person be this beautiful, adorable, classy, sexy, intelligent and herself at the same time!"

Another fan commented, “She has the same grace and elegance till today. I am blown away every time I see her. My favourite since childhood. No one will ever be like her."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most admired actresses in India today and has emerged as a global icon. Aishwarya’s fame can be primarily attributed to her euphoric win at the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994. In fact, fans still continue to revisit her videos from the beauty pageant. Aishwarya, who was then only 21 years old, pipped 87 contestants from across the globe to clinch the coveted Miss World title that year.

Her remarkable journey has inspired millions of women around the world. After winning the Miss World title in 1994, Aishwarya went on to make a mark in Bollywood as an actress. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. In her stellar acting career, Aishwarya has delivered hits like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Bride & Prejudice, Raincoat, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

