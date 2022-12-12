Throwback Video Of Sidharth Shukla Winning World's Best Model In 2005 Viral Again

Actor-model Sidharth Shukla left a forever void in the film and entertainment industry after he breathed his last on September 2, 2021. The 40-year-old, who shot to fame with his character Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial Balika Vadhu, starred in several reality shows, in his short yet decorated career.

Sidharth also bagged the coveted award of the World’s Best Model in the year 2005. With December 10, marking 17 years of the actor winning the title, a throwback video of the handsome hunk answering a question on the stage of the competition is being widely circulated on social media by Sidharth fans.

Dressed in a dapper black-and-white suit, Sidharth, in the old video, can be seen quite confident on stage. The host gave the actor a white chit, where Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla’s name was written, indicating that she would be the one asking Sidharth a question. The clip revealed Juhi Chawla, asking the Bigg Boss contestant, the meaning of beauty according to him.

In reply, Sidharth gave a simple and genuine answer. He said, “Beauty is the inner self. It is the person within you. Beauty is not the physical aspect. It is the human being inside you. A person could not be good-looking but could be beautiful from the heart." The Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s bold and instant reply has been winning hearts all over again, as people are remembering him once more.

The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by a fan page. “The winning answer which remained constant till the end…Till the End," read the tweet. Check out some other reactions on Twitter shared by the actor’s admirers.

On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla suffered a heart attack. Although he was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, the doctors declared that he was dead on arrival. Social media sensation and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating the late actor, recently opened up about losing Sidharth.

“Mein aapko sach bolu, mein bhi abhi dabane lag gayi hu emotions ko. Mere life mei bhi emotional moments aaye hai but mei kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki. Kyuki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai, (Should I tell you the truth? I have started to suppress my emotions. I have also faced emotional moments in my life but I have never been able to share them with anybody. Because, people used to write that I did it for sympathy)," shared Shehnaaz in an interview.

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are still lovingly called “Sidnaaz" by their admirers.

