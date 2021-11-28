Throwback: What Samantha Said About Having a Child with Naga Chaitanya

Telugu couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are going through a divorce after nearly four years of marriage. They announced separation in a joint statement back in October first week ending months of speculation on trouble in their marriage.

In 2018, when they were married for six months, Samantha spoke about finalising a timeline for having a baby with Naga Chaitanya. In an interview with Film Companion, Samantha said that her child would be everything for her as she didn’t have a rosy childhood, reported IndiaToday. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have now separated due to irreconcilable differences.

On the work front, Samantha has been focusing on work after her separation. After wrapping up Shakuntalam, she has announced two bilingual films back-to-back. She is also said to be entering Bollywood with an film under Taapsee Pannu’s banner Outsider Films. Samantha also featured in a panel in IFFI, Goa, where she spoke at length about The Family Man 2.

Advertisement

Most recently, Samantha has boarded the cast of feature film Arrangements of Love. It will be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.

The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose Oh! Baby, the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film Miss Granny, was a commercial success. Oh! Baby starred Samantha in lead role.

Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N Murari by John and British Sri Lankan actor Nimmi Harasgama, who played the female lead in Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy and is a series regular on The Good Karma Hospital. It follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.