Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan Called Pathaan The ‘Kind of Film I Wanted to Do for 30 Years’

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most popular names in the entertainment business. SRK, who was last seen in 2018 as the lead in Zero on the silver screens, has a slew of interesting projects in kitty. One of them is Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

This year, SRK completed 30 years in the industry. Shah Rukh made his career anniversary day special as he also shared the motion poster of the film on that day. He went live on Instagram and revealed that he hasn’t been able to watch Pathaan because the filmmakers are very ‘Kanjoos’ about showing him the film.

Advertisement

The day when the movie poster was launched, SRK told the filmmakers that he had taken a long hiatus as he didn’t enjoy the process of filmmaking. However, when he started shooting for Pathaan, he had fun on the sets. He even mentioned that it was an action film and he had wonderful co-actors Deepika and John. The Dilwale actor also added that it was a kind of film he always wanted to do for 30 years. He added that he always considered himself as somebody who can do cool action.

Speaking about Pathaan, the action thriller is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain and Dubai. John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s directorial Jawan starring with Nayanthara in a key role. There are also reports that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set to release on the silver screen on June 2, next year in five languages. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here