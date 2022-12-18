Thunivu Song Kasethan Kadavulada Out: Ajith's Swag Is Unmissable In This Peppy Dance Track; Watch

To pique the curiosity of fans, the makers of Thala Ajith starrer much anticipated flick Thunivi have dropped the second track from his upcoming film Thunivu. The song titled Kasethan Kadavulada, is a peppy dance number and sees Ajith Kumar’s swag and Manju Warrier’s adorable avatar. Thunivu is one of the most anticipated South films of 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates about this H Vinoth-directorial that will see Ajith in a brand-new avatar.

The three-minute-fourteen-second track has been crooned by the film’s female lead, lyricist Vaisagh and music composer Ghibran. The song sees Ajith setting the dance floor on fire with his killer moves.

Advertisement

Thunivu’s producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to unveil the lyrical video of the song on social media on Sunday. Along with the clip, he wrote, “Get ready to experience the power of Money !💸 #KasethanKadavulada OUT NOW Go watch it now. #ThuvinuSecondSingle."

Check out the complete song here:

Advertisement

Ajith’s movie will see a box-office clash with Varisu starring Vijay, both the movies are slated to release in Pongal. Fan conflict has already started on social media. Thunivu is Ajith’s third collaboration with H. Vinod. The first two films were celebrated at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. Due to this, Ajith and Vinoth are waiting to prove themselves through this film. If reports are to be believed then, it is a story related to crime and Ajith has played a completely negative role. So AK fans are looking forward to the film with great hope.

Advertisement

Speaking of the film, Thunivu is an action-thriller that features Ajith Kumar in an intense new avatar. The actor is reportedly set to play a character with shades of grey in the movie. Thunivu features Manju Warrier as the leading lady. Major portions of Thunivu have been shot in Hyderabad and Chennai. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor. This marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the producer and Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here