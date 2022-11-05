Thunivu Update: Anirudh Ravichander Records New Song Chilla Chilla With Ghibran

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, titled Thunivu, has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since it went on floors. The H Vinoth directorial is all set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Ahead of their release, the makers of both films are leaving no stone unturned to generate ample buzz around their respective projects among the masses.

While Varisu’s much-awaited first single, Ranjithame, will be unveiled today, November 5, an update on a Thunivu song has also recently got the internet talking. On Friday, November 4, the film’s composer, M Ghibran, revealed recording a song, titled Chilla Chilla, with Anirudh Ravichander. Ghibran posted a photo with Anirudh and Vaisagh on Twitter to announce the same. “#ChillaChilla recorded our Rockstar @anirudhofficial in the lyrics of @VaisaghOfficial," read his tweet.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Times of India, the music composer shed light on Thunivu’s first song and confirmed that it’s going to be a fast-paced dance number. Ghibran said, “We had a powerful song in our hands and Anirudh was our unanimous choice to render it. It’s a very mass-y track, something like his Aaluma Doluma." He also added, “We felt that when Ajith sir acts and dances to a song in Anirudh’s voice, it looks very organic; their styles somehow sync very well."

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Speaking about recording the peppy track on Tuesday, November 1, Ghibran added, “Right from the time I composed it, I felt his (Anirudh’s) voice would be perfect for it. I told Vinoth this and then sent Anirudh a text, and he immediately responded, saying we could record it the next day."

Advertisement

While the recording for Chilla Chilla has been concluded, its shooting is expected to be commenced next week. The makers are expected to announce the Tamil song’s release date after wrapping up its shoot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here