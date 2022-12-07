Thunivu vs Varisu: Banner Tussle Among Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Has Internet's Attention

The images of the banners that fans of Ajith aka AK and Thalapathy Vijay erected in an effort to win the title of Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ and Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ are currently going viral. This upcoming Pongal season, actor Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are preparing for a massive box office battle. While it is to see which of the Tamil actors rule the box office, their fans are already trying their best to up each other.

Pictures of the Parangimalai Jothi theatre in Chennai have become the talk of the town after fans erect massive banners of Thunivu and Varisu pitting the movies against each other. Ajith fans initially hung an enormous banner supporting Thunivu at Jothi theatre. In response, Vijay fans erected a bigger banner for Varisu which seemingly overshadowed Thunivu’s hoarding. The banner tussle has caught the internet’s attention.

Varisu is directed by Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. The film marks Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s first film together. Along with Vijay and Rashmika in the lead, major roles are being played by Prakash Raj, Shaam, Khushbu, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Samyukta. The recent two tracks from the movie, ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Thee Thalapathy’, have also been released and are currently trending in addition to the movie’s posters.

Meanwhile, Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar and is directed by H. Vinoth. The film will hit theatres in Pongal in 2023. The new movie’s posters have been released and are quickly becoming popular online. After the movies Neerkonda Parvai and Valimai, AK has teamed up with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor once more for Thunivu. In this movie, ‘Asuran’ fame Manju Warrier shares the lead role with Ajith. They were joined by John Kokken, Veera, Samuthirakani, and numerous others.

Speaking about the box office clash, actor Vijay stated that he views the simultaneous release of both movies as a cause for great celebration.

The box office rivalry between these two high-profile movies has caused a lot of uproar in the industry. Actor Shaam, during his recent interview for a YouTube channel in Tamil, said that Thunivu’s release on the same day was welcomed by actor Vijay, his Varisu co-star. Vijay’s response after learning of the altercation has been discussed by actor Shaam. He stated, “I was recently speaking to Vijay sir and I mentioned that they had confirmed the release of Thunivu on the same day as Varisu. Vijay remarked, ‘It’s good, right? He is a friend as well. Let his and our films succeed together. Such a celebration would ensue,'" Shaam claimed.

