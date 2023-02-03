Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu released in theatres on January 11 and turned out to be a massive hit. Despite the film clashing with Vijay’s Varis, the film managed to find its audience, with packed theatres, Buzz is that the film is all set to arrive on OTT. Popular streaming giant Netflix confirmed that the film is all set to stream from February 8.

After a month of theatrical release, the film is gearing up to enter the OTT space. Helmed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is a heist-thriller produced by Boney Kapoor. It’s indeed a big happy moment for Ajith’s fans. Netflix announced the news and shared, “It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar is finally here! Thunivu is coming to Netflix on Feb 8th in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! "

Speaking the film, the heist action thriller portrays Ajith in a new avatar. The film also stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady. This is Manju’s second Tamil movie after Dhanush’s Asuran. Thunivu opened to huge numbers at the ticket window and was declared a blockbuster commercially. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney shared their team is happy with the response and this was ‘exactly what they had expected ahead of the film’s release’.

“In fact, I was concerned about a few things here and there but then, watching it in cinema with the audience, didn’t feel like which means they have accepted the film in totality and thanks to Ajith’s swag, performance, dialogue delivery, timing and of course, other technicians and crew have also complimented the subject."

Boney has now worked with Ajith on three back-to-back films - ‘Nerkonda Parvai’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’. Talking about the same, the filmmaker added, “I’m getting all the love and affection in the reflected glory of Ajith and I’m happy to accept it. I’m glad that I got to work with him on 3 films. It has been a great journey."

While speaking of Ajith’s stardom, the filmmaker shared, that the credit goes to the actor’s ‘performance, persona and the kind of man he is’. “All these things combined together create the aura around him. It is not always about bragging about yourself".

Reportedly, Boney and Ajith may collaborate again for an upcoming film.

