Ticket Prices of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam Set The Lowest in Telugu States

The ticket prices for Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam have been revised in two Telugu states. As part of the final round of promotions, the team recently held a pre-release event, where the filmmakers announced the price of the movie at the theatres in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As set forth by the makers, in Telangana the ticket prices for multiplexes have been fixed at Rs 195, while, on single screens, the movie can be watched at Rs 150.

With not much of a difference, in Andhra Pradesh, the maximum ticket prices of Sita Raman are Rs 177 and Rs 147 for multiplexes and single screens, respectively.

Advertisement

Many have praised the film’s team for this step.

Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a love story set in two periods. As the name suggests, the upcoming film will narrate a captivating love story between Sita and Ram onwards August 5 in all South Indian languages.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing Lieutenant Ram, who is posted in Kashmir and is an orphan, while Mrunal Thakur will appear as Sita Mahalakshmi. The upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. In addition, it also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and others in supporting roles.

Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema have bankrolled the film, and all eyes are on it.

Post Sita Ramam’s release, Dulquer will be focusing on his upcoming projects. One of his most-awaited projects in Malayalam is King of Kotha, whose megaphone is being handled by his childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy.

Advertisement

The first look poster of the gangster film was launched a year ago, and Dulquer has called it a ‘dream project’.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here