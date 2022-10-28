Tiger 3 Release Postponed Because of SRK-Salman Khan's Never-Seen-Before Action Sequence?

Salman Khan left his fans a little upset earlier this month when he announced that Tiger 3’s release has been postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2023, will now hit theatres on Diwali 2023. However, if a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, the decision to postpone the film has been taken because the makers want to bring out the best in terms of VFX and do not want to compromise on the visual front.

“The vision of Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra, and the entire Tiger 3 team is to bring out a world-class action thriller with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The studio is clear – they don’t want to compromise on the visuals of either of their tentpole films and hence, took the call to announce a new release date for Tiger 3, giving more time on the VFX front of Tiger3. The action scenes are complex and they are said to be creating one of the biggest action sequences ever for the extended climax of Tiger 3, which will be high on stunts and complex visuals," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Moreover, the report also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan is yet to shoot for a never-seen-before action sequence with Salman Khan for the film. “Much like Salman in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has an action-packed cameo in the film. He is yet to shoot for the part and this reunion of two of Indian cinema’s most celebrated superstars is now expected to happen at ease post the release of Pathaan based on date availability. The sequence will be shot at YRF, and even this would need extensive use of VFX as the idea is to create a mega-action block. It would have been a race against time for Eid release, and hence, it’s always better to deliver an uncompromised product to the audience, especially when the stakes are so high," the source added.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the blockbuster franchise of which the initial two films were - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (played by Katrina Kaif).

