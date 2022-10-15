Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film's Release Gets Postponed, Will Now Arrive on Diwali 2023

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2023, will now arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2023. Salman and Katrina took to social media to announce the new release date of the Yash Raj Films’ production.

Salman took to his Instagram account to share the information with fans. “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif." Katrina shared the same message on her account.

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the initial two films of the franchise were blockbusters. In the films, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina).

Tiger 3 will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, while Salman will do a cameo as Tiger in Pathaan, which is King Khan’s upcoming project, bringing both the movies within the same shared universe.

Presently, both Salman and Shah Rukh are busy with their respective projects. While Salman is shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ Shah Rukh recently wrapped the Chennai schedule for Atlee’s Jawan.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 went on floors last year in March. Apart from India, the film has been shot at various locations abroad.

