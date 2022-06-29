Tiger 3: Salman Khan Resumes Shooting Of Katrina Kaif Co-starrer After Returning from Hyderabad

Salman Khan is known for his dedication to his work. The actor gives his 100 per cent to the projects he shoots for. Recently, he was spotted in Hyderabad for the shooting for his home production Bhaijaan. He was seen at actor Venkatesh’s house. After finishing the schedule of Bhaijaan in Hyderabad, Salman, instead of taking a break, decided to continue working on his projects. As per a media report, a day after his return from Hyderabad, Salman was seen on the sets of Tiger 3.

A source close to the Dabbang actor told Etimes that Salman has not taken any day off and resumed shooting for the pending schedule of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif as soon as he came back from Hyderabad. The source also revealed that the actor is shuffling between different sets to wrap the shoot on time. While scenes involving Emraan Hashmi have been filmed completely, only a few sequences featuring Salman and Katrina are left to be shot for the final portion. After this, the shooting schedule of the film will be completed.

The delay happened as Salman and Katrina have many other projects lined up. While Salman was busy shooting for Bhaijaan, Katrina was caught up with the filming of Merry Christmas.

Talking about Tiger 3, the film directed by Maneesh Sharma went on floors last year in March. Apart from India, the film has been shot at various locations abroad. The spy thriller is the third installment of the Tiger film franchise. The film has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is expected to hit the theatres on April 21 next year.

