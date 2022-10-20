Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot a Special Cameo With Salman Khan for a Week? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans are waiting eagerly to watch them in Pathaan and Tiger 3 respectively and are even more excited as the two actors will be having cameo roles in each other’s films. Salman has apparently completed his shoot for his cameo role in Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, it seems SRK is yet to shoot for Tiger 3.

Now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh will shoot for a week for Tiger 3 and it seems he has an action-packed role in the movie. “Shah Rukh Khan is very much a part of Tiger 3, but he will be shooting for merely a week. Much like Salman, even SRK has an action-packed role in Tiger 3, but shoot of action scenes are yet to take place. The team of Tiger 3 is figuring on combination dates of SRK and Salman before shooting this part which marks a reunion of two of Indian Cinema’s biggest superstars," the publication quoted its source as saying.

The publication had earlier reported that in Pathaan, Salman will be rescuing Shah Rukh. However, the makers can’s show Pathaan reducing Tiger in Tiger 3. “The makers can’t show Pathaan rescuing Tiger and hence they have come up with a special scene featuring Pathaan and Tiger. It’s a mission that leads to them teaming up for something special in Tiger 3, leading to a crossover of the two characters in a future film," the publication quoted their source.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. Next, he has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline. He can currently be seen hosting Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here