Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Sequence with Salman Khan Delayed Due to This Reason

As Fans would already know that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are gearing up for their films Pathaan and Tiger 3. Salman Khan has a cameo in SRK’s action thriller, and SRK will also be seen in a sequence in Tiger 3. Fans are excited to see their favourite stars together on the big screen. As per a recent report, Salman Khan has already shot for his cameo in Pathaan, however, Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot for Tiger 3 has been delayed, and the reason behind it is said to be a wig.

According to a source to ETimes, “It will take about two months before SRK joins Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3. Shah Rukh is presently shooting for Dunki with an all-new look and will then shoot for Atlee’s film, and only after that will he join Salman for his special appearance in Tiger 3."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot for Tiger 3 in June, but now the schedule has been delayed, reported the entertainment portal.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Eid next year. For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. However, he soon falls in love with a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaimi (essayed by Katrina Kaif). The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will hit the big screens on 25th January 2022. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark Shah Rukh Khan comeback as a lead after a gap of four years. Before Pathaan, he will be seen in cameos in movies like Rocketry and Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Along with Pathan, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor has Dunki and Atlee’s next lined up. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, and it will release in December 2023. Meanwhile, Atlee’s next is not yet officially announced, but the superstar is already shooting for it. The movie will mark Lady Superstar Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. It is expected that the announcement about the film will happen soon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.