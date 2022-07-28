Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Broke-Up After He Refused To Marry Her: Reports

The reports of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up have been making headlines for the last couple of days. While neither of the two actors have broken silence or issued an official statement regarding the same, do you know the reason behind their split? Well, if a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, they parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year. Reportedly, after Disha suggested that they should tie the knot, Tiger told her that he was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship.

“Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot," the source, who claimed to be a close friend of Tiger and Disha said.

“She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, abhi nahin’. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now," the source added.

Earlier today, Jackie Shroff was also asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours when he said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

“See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc," Tiger’s father added.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns in which she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on July 29. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his pipeline.

