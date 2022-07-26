Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Part Ways, Report Says 'Unclear What Happened But Both Are Single Now'

After dating for almost six years, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have reportedly parted ways. As reported by Hindustan Times, the two actors are not seeing each other for almost six months now. The source cited by the news portal claims that while the details of what happened between Tiger and Disha are not known, it is clear that they are ‘single’ now.

“Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now," the source said.

The report further cites a quote claimed to be of one of Tiger’s close friends and adds that the War actor has not been affected much by his break-up. “We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup," the friend, who does not wish to be named said.

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha were reportedly dating each other for a long time now. While the duo always remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance in public, their social media PDA had a different tale to tell.

Earlier this month, Disha revealed how Tiger is an inspiration for her and told Siddharth Kannan, “I don’t think I can motivate Tiger. In fact, he motivates me. Whatever little I have been able to do, it is thanks to his team. I always wanted to learn martial arts but couldn’t. Tiger inspired me and he is very hardworking despite being so talented, he wakes up on time and daily does his training, no matter what. I have learned discipline from him."

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns in which she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on July 29. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his pipeline.

