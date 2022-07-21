Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna’s Next Titled 'Screw Dheela', Likely To Be Released Mid-2023: Reports

The reports of Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna coming together for a Karan Johar film recently made headlines. Days after, it has now been reported their movie has been titled Screw Dheela. A source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed that while the title of the film has been finalised, Tiger and Rashmika are likely to begin shooting for the same in September.

“The title is derived from the traits of Tiger Shroff’s character in the film. It’s a wacky character and hence, the film has got a whacky title - Screw Dheela - which means Sanki," the source said.

The source also claimed that the film will be shot in India and in Europe and is likely to be released by mid-2023. “It’s not one of those run-of-the-mill actioners but has a strong story too and falls in the zone that Tiger has not explored before. The film will be released by mid-2023," the source added.

However, it should also be noted that the report comes despite Rashmika clarifying that she shot with Tiger Shroff only for an advertisement. Just a few days back, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a goofy video from the sets of the ad shoot. “The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in which she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan. Besides this, she has also been working on Animals along with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff recently wrapped up the shoot for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath in which he will reunite with Kriti Sanon. Tiger will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

