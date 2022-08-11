Tiger Shroff Answers If He Is Dating Akanksha Sharma After Break-Up With Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up reports have been making headlines for almost a month now. Although the two actors have maintained silence over the rumours and have not issued any official statement so far, recently it was also being said that Tiger is now dating Akanksha Sharma. The two have worked together for two music videos in the past - ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’.

However, reacting to the reports, Tiger Shorff told E-Times that ‘it is not true’. The actor did not mention anything about his break-up reports with Disha Patani. He simply clarified that he is not dating Akanksha.

Advertisement

Last month, the same entertainment portal reported that Tiger and Disha parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry her this year. “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha started feeling this year that they should tie the knot," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Stuns Krishna Shroff With Her Latest Pics Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff

However, Tiger Shroff later gave a shoutout to Disha for her recently released film Ek Villain Returns. He shared a poster of the film on his Instagram stories and congratulated the cast for their ‘fantastic’ performances. “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!" he wrote.

Besides this, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here