Actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff can carry out any action with sheer flawlessness. He has been able to set the bar high with his incredible stunts. Thanks to his action hero avatar, a fan has now reimagined him as Dragon Ball-Z’s character Goku.

An Instagram user who creates Digital fan art posters shared a picture of the actor as Goku and captioned it as, “‍♂️ @tigerjackieshroff As a Goku… In #ganapath Style Kesa laga ?

Hope This is also a @tigerjackieshroff ‘s Favourite "

Advertisement

Tiger spotted the art on Instagram and re-shared it on his story saying “Love this thank you so much."

Shroff keeps motivating his fans by sharing videos of himself perfecting his stunt skills, not long ago he shared a video on social media which he captioned, “Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero."

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film, Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it also starred Tara Sutaria. The film failed to perform well at the box office and was eclipsed by the Kanadda film, K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Fans will soon see Tiger back on the screens with Ganapath: Part 1 which stars his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Ganpath is being directed by Vikas Bahl, and is slated to release on December 23rd this year. He has also signed Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan opposite Akshay Kumar. It has also been rumoured that he will be teaming up with Shasank Khaitan for an actioner, and Rashmika Mandanna is being roped into the project as the female lead. The film will reportedly go on floors in August this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.