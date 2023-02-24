Stars wielding a new tattoo is always something that catches the attention of their fans - be it Saif Ali Khan’s iconic announcement of his love for Kareena Kapoor or Ajay Devgn tattooing the name of his kids on himself. Tiger Shroff has joined the roster but with a unique tattoo that sheds light on his upcoming film.

Few days back when Tiger Shroff was papped with a new tattoo, fans were intrigued to see what it revealed. In what’s amongst the most unique release date reveals of recent times, Tiger Shroff’s tattoo reveals the release date of Ganapath. The much awaited film, starring Tiger along with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release on Dusshera - October 20, 2023.

Tiger Shroff’s magnanimous dystopian film is easily amongst the most awaited outings of the year. The film’s stellar cast, that has the scintillating leads and superstar Amitabh Bachchan, needed a thunderous first break. Grabbing eyeballs with this sharp marketing move, Ganapath has announced to the industry their arrival in the snazziest way possible.

Earlier this week, the makers dropped a clip featuring Tiger in the most rugged and raw avatar. It begins with a crowd cheering for ‘Ganapath’ as Tiger introduces himself and says, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hu dono mein se kisi khatam karu (I do not like fights or those who indulge into fights. I am thinking what should I end)." He flaunts his muscles, leaving all excited for the film.

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling."

While the film stars Tiger and Kriti in the lead, Amitabh Bachchan will also be making a special appearance in it. Ganapath is the second time that Tiger and Kriti will be sharing the screen. They made their Bollywood debuts also together in 2014 with Heropanti.

