Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on His Relationship Status, Almost Confirms Breakup With Disha Patani

After months of speculations and years of maintaining silence, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has finally addressed his rumoured affair with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. The duo, who reportedly began dating in 2018, has been in news for their rumoured breakup lately.

While Disha has been keeping quiet about the news surrounding their rumoured breakup, Tiger has now broken his silence by spilling the beans on his relationship status. During his appearance on Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, Tiger revealed that he’s hopefully single.

When Karan asked him if he was dating Disha, Tiger said, “I’m just very good friends just like I always have been." “You can’t use that line anymore, Tiger," Karan countered the actor.

“You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, ‘This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,'" Karan further teased him.

To this, Tiger said, “We like eating the same food. Maybe that’s why we go to that restaurant together." He then set the record straight by commenting on their breakup rumours. “Well, there’s been speculation on us for a very long time. We’ve always maintained we are amazing friends and that’s what it is today," Tiger said.

When asked for the last time if he’s single now, Tiger replied, “Yeah, I think so."

A few days ago, when we asked Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, about her equation with Disha and whether what’s being reported in media really bothered her. She said, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite."

