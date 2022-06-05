Tiger Shroff Calls Heropanti 2 Box Office Performance 'Heart-breaking': 'It Takes a Toll'

It was in April that Tiger Shroff was back on the big screens with Heropanti 2. The Ahmad Khan directed actioner was the big-budget Bollywood film of the week, which also coincided with Baisakhi. Trade analysts had hoped that both this film, and Runway 34 that released with it, would probably do well. However, both the films performed dismally, especially Heropanti 2 which was mounted on a big scale with all the high octane action sequences. Now Tiger Shroff has opened up about the film and its failure.

Tiger, who is in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA event, talked to PTI on the sidelines and said, “It was definitely heart-breaking. I’m extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn’t work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on."

Advertisement

The actor has been busy with the shoot of Ganapath in Ladakh right after he was done with the promotions of Heropanti 2, which co-starred Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also performed on the IIFA stage. Speaking about it earlier, he had said, “I hope people like it. It’s a high energetic track which the audience expects from me."

Tiger Shroff has proved to be a bankable actor. The young star has several hits like the Baaghi series to boast of. He would be reuniting with his co-star from his debut film Heropanti, Kriti Sanon in Ganapath Part 1.

Tiger Shroff had gone all out with the promotions of Heropanti 2. He even promoted the film with the viral ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ meme from Heropanti. While his friends like Disha and his mother showed support to the actor and liked the film, the audience seemed to have rejected it. It minted most money from advance booking and was overshadowed by KGF: Chapter 2 that had released just a week before it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.