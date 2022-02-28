Tiger Shroff Calls His First Punjabi Single Most Challenging Task, Disha Patani Cheers Him On

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has tried his hand at singing in Punjabi for the first time. The actor revealed the song, Poori Gal Baat, with a music video that features him with Mouni Roy. Sharing the video, the actor said that it was the most challenging thing he has ever done.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “One of the most challenging things ive ever done. My first punjabi single tell me what u guys think (sic)." His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani commented, “Punjabii (fire emojis) too good t."

Tiger and Mouni also shared their experience of working on the song ‘Poori Gal Baat’, directed and choreographed by Rahul Shetty. Mouni said, “I have worked with Rahul a lot of times for TV performances and music videos but this is the first time he is directing me for a music video. I am so glad that he was around to boost my confidence up before every shot so that I look the best in each and every frame.

“Besides being work colleagues, we are best friends and that is why this shoot was super fun and didn’t feel like we were working on set," she adds.

Tiger Shroff, who has been associated with Rahul since his first single ‘Aa Raha Hoon Mein Zindagi’, said, “Worked with Rahul on his first song as a choreographer and now worked with him as a director and choreographer. He always pushes me out of my comfort zone and his vision is way beyond his age. Won’t be surprised if he’s amongst the top in our industry very soon."

Rahul Shetty said the best part about this song is it’s a Punjabi-English song. “You may have heard a Punjabi track but you surely have not heard Tiger singing a Punjabi track yet and he has done it so flawlessly and fluently like a professional singer. That’s a great quality about Tiger, if he puts his heart into something he will give 100 per cent to it."

“Mouni and Tiger also rehearsed for two days and I’m very thankful to both of them. Seeing her with Tiger, I think they look absolutely stunning, such a fresh pair on screen and you guys will enjoy it. Mouni has worked very hard in this song to match up with Tiger, it’s definitely a tough job but she pulled it off very gracefully and did a fab job," shares Rahul on working with Tiger and Mouni.

Rahul has choreographed for films such as ‘Race 3’, the ‘ABCD’ franchise, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Housefull 4’, DJ Bravo’s ‘The Chamiya Song’ and all songs of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Zero’, Hrithik Roshan, Shroff, Varun Dhawan and more.

