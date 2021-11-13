Tiger Shroff Cannot Believe The Man Who Casually Dipped His Hand In Hot Oil

Remember the video where a man could be seen dipping his hands in hot oil while cooking? Well, the clip went crazy viral and garnered immense attention from users across social media platforms. For the unversed, the clip showed a man first dipping his hands in hot oil and immediately lifting it out to reveal the dripping oil from his fingers. After this, he was seen dipping his hand again in the boiling hot oil. This time, he took out fried chicken pieces. Towards the end of the video, he placed the cooked chicken in a container and prepared it by adding different spices to it.

The video, taken at Ali Chicken Center, was originally shared with the caption, “Inke hath jalte nahi hain? Boiling hot oil mein haath daalke nikala fried chicken" (His hands do not burn? He just dipped his hand in hot oil to take out the fried chicken.) As per the user, the video is from Ali Chicken Center. The video spiraled such that it has now caught the attention of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The actor, who was amazed by the man’s resilience, expressed his reaction on Twitter. On the micro-blogging site, Tiger tagged the video and called the person, ‘Iron Man.’ “Moj kardi India ke IronMan! Seriously, who is this guy (Totally lived it up, India’s Iron Man.)," tweeted the actor.

Advertisement

Watch: Tiger Shroff Begins UK Schedule of Ganapath with an Ode to Bruce Lee

Social media is filled with bizarre videos which can actually confuse or shock viewers. The internet has a strange way of capturing the attention of the people. From making insanely huge meals to the most unheard gross food combinations, some or the other video grabs netizens’ frenzy.

Since the post was shared, it has garnered several views, likes and many reactions in comments. Many people seem to be really impressed by the man’s resilience and stunned by the act. Others expressed concern about the hygiene. A section of netizens’ cannot seem to make peace with the fact that the man’s sweat and other harmful things will be served along with the food.

What is the most strange video you came across recently?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.