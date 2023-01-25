Tiger Shroff Caught In A ‘Lovely Moment’ With His Little Fan In Viral Video; Netizens Are In Awe

Tiger Shroff is known for his action-hero avatar in Bollywood. From Heropanti to War, the actor has shown us how it's done. Now, he was caught in an adorable moment with a fan. This was not just any other fan but a kid who thinks of Tiger Shroff as his superhero. The actor was caught in the moment outside the Mumbai airport as he presumably arrived to go on a work trip. However, for Tiger Shroff, the flight or his work can wait but his little fan deserved all his attention.

In a video shared on popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani’s InstagraInstagram, Tiger Shroff is seen getting off his car when a young boy came running towards him. The actor was caught off guard when the boy suddenly hugged him. Tiger embraced the boy back. Later he also posed with the boy for several pictures. The little boy was all smiles and star-struck as he posed with his hero. Tiger then went inside the airport waving gently to the paparazzi. A “Lovely moment,” wrote the paparazzi handle as it posted the video on Instagram.

Fans were in awe of his gesture. One user commented, “The most down-to-earth young man” while others appreciated his humbleness.

Meanwhile, after months of thorough preparation, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan officially went on floors with a large auspicious Mahurat attended by producers, the complete cast and crew, and well-wishers from the film industry. Producer Vashu Bhagnani posted pictures of the Mahurat on Instagram and captioned it, “ After 25 years, we gear up to return with our most successful franchise 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'! It was special then and it is even more special now with two exceptional superstars leading the title Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and now with Prithviraj Sukumaran also on board directed by Ali Abbas Zafar together we will recreate a brand new avataar of BMCM! Need ur blessings and good wishes as we begin to shoot.”

The action entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, by Pooja Entertainment, has generated a lot of excitement. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of this extravaganza by bringing on board his acting talent as the potent antagonist. The movie brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie is said to have a vast production budget. The film is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Vashu Bhagnani. It is set for a December 2023 release.

