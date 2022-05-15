Tiger Shroff Channels Inner Hrithik Roshan Fan as He Dances On Krrish Song, Takes A Dip in River; Watch

Tiger Shroff is a self-declared Hrithik Roshan fan, like many of us out here. The young actor has always considered his War co-star as his ‘greatest inspiration’. And now, in a recent video that the Baaghi actor shared, he channeled his inner Hrithik Roshan fanboy as he danced to Chori Chor Chupke Chupke from Krrish.

Tiger Shroff claimed that it was the surroundings and he just could not stop himself from dancing on the song looking at the location. He also uncannily resembles Hrithik, and nails the steps perfectly. With the beat drop, one can also see Tiger taking a dip in the river and emerging from the waters. Captioning the photo, the Heropanti 2 actor wrote, “This scenery and location just got me grooving to one of my fav’s song ☀️ #krrishh vibes !" See the video here:

Many users took to the comments section. Dipraj Jadhav commented, “@hrithikroshan Job khatre me hai ❤️" Fitness coach Shivoham wrote, “Life ke majje le rahe ho :))" Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff also sent their love. Fans too commented on the post. One comment read, “Choti bachi ho kya jo garmi me bina shirt ke nach rhi ho." A user wrote, “Doppelganger of Hrithik roshan." Another commented, “Chori chori chupke tiger Naha raha hai #love u " Heart and fire emojis filled the comments section.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. The film has released on Eid amidst much fanfare, and clashed with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 at the box office. However, both the films fared poorly, because of the Hindi version of the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2. It was the Yash starrer that continued to attract audiences, and overshadowed both the biggies, and festival releases! Tiger with next be seen in Ganapath.

