Tiger Shroff Drops Sensuous Teaser of ‘Poori Gal Baat’ Featuring Mouni Roy; Disha Patani Says ‘Can’t Wait’

Actor Tiger Shroff won the hearts of millions of fans when he launched his song Unbelievable and Casanova. And the Student Of The Year 2 actor is set to return to singing with his new Punjabi number titled ‘Poori Gal Baat’. Piquing the curiosity of his fans, Tiger Shroff unveiled a sensuous teaser of the song featuring himself and Mouni Roy.

The Baaghi actor took to Instagram and posted a short clip from the song. It sees Tiger crooning the lyrics of the song and grooving to the catchy beats of the song. The actor is also seen shaking a leg with Mouni Roy. The teaser comes to an end with the duo setting the stage on fire with their chemistry.

Taking to the captions, Tiger wrote, “Coming soon #poorigalbaat #teaser @imouniroy."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, Tiger’s fans along with his friends from the industry chimed into the comments section. Even his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani chimed into the comments section writing, “ Can’t Wait,"and added fire emoticons.

Tiger’s sister and Disha’s BFF Krishna Shroff too rooted for her brother, writing, “Woohoo! We’ve waited way too long for the next one."

Meanwhile, scores of fans took to the comments section and dropped fire and heart emoticons as they loved the teaser.

In 2020, after treating the audiences with the massive hit Unbelievable, the actor debuted on Twitter with yet another track titled Casanova. While Unbelievable crossed over 22 Million views on Youtube and made it to the Billboard charts, Casanova also broke the internet during the time of its launch. The superstar becomes the only actor to have had such a successful feat in the singing space.

Ever since Tiger came on the big screen, his fans have showered him with immense love, his washboard abs, fabulous dance and musical tones make him multi-faceted.

On the Professional front, Tiger Shroff is working on three films including Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar.

