Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Favorite Pair of Shorts in Latest Post, Dino Morea Reacts

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff has time and again stunned fans with his hardcore workout videos and killer dance moves. An active user of social media, Tiger is often seen flexing his muscles in the gym and slaying difficult stunts with ease.

Recently, the actor dropped a video of himself, flaunting his perfect physique, taking fans into a frenzy. Sharing the video clippings on Instagram, Tiger revealed his love for a particular pair of shorts and wrote, “Love my red shorts."

The video showed Tiger having a ball in different locations. However, be it the seaside or the jungle, the actor’s red shorts are a constant companion. He was seen striking various poses in his favourite pair everywhere he went, proving his fondness for the red shorts.

No sooner than the video surfaced on the Internet, fans showered compliments on the actor, flooding his comment section with heart and fire emojis.

The post also has not evaded the eyes of Bollywood actor Dino Morea. “Love the track you chose Mr T. Looking sharp," he wrote. Film and television actor Bhakhtyar M Irani also commented, “Fire Hai."

Earlier, the actor also uploaded a similar video of himself jogging and playing football in a set of neon-green boxers which also created quite a buzz.

Tiger was last seen in the film Heropanti 2, opposite Tara Sutaria. Although the action-romance failed to impress the viewers, Tiger was applauded for performing death-defying stunts. He will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action thriller Ganpath opposite actor Kriti Sanon. Ganpath also features Amitabh Bachchan in a titular role. It is slated to release on December 23.

Tiger is currently the talk of the town over the rumours of break-up with his girlfriend Disha Patani.

