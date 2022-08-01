Tiger Shroff Flaunts Scratches, Burns from Stunt In Baaghi 3, Fan Calls Him ‘Fire’

Tiger Shroff has undoubtedly gone to create a mark for himself with his exceptional stunts and action sequences evenly distributed throughout his career. Fans love him for his athletic prowess that is evident from his on-screen features. Following that trajectory, the Heropanti actor recently shared a picture of his back which was ridden with scratches and burns post filming a scene.

On Monday, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to post a small clip that showed the actor slide skilfully under a tank and emerge out with style. The said sequence was filmed on the sets of Baaghi 3. In the caption, Tiger wrote, “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I’ve done." See the post here:

Advertisement

Several fans and admirers of the actor who looked up to him were quick on their feet to leave comments filled with appreciation. Not only that, the director of the film Ahmed Khan’s beau Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “I remember this day!" Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Wanna see your shoot once. And If I get a chance in shooting life, I wanna work with you Sir". Another fan commented, “Fire hai Sir Aap(You are Fire Sir)."

Advertisement

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 was an Indian action thriller movie which featured a star cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jameel Khoury, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik, Virendra Saxena and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles. The story was based on Tamil film Vettai. The actor has previously said this on Twitter about his role in the film, “I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during Baaghi 3. everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team. I don’t think we could have conceived our honest effort and vision if it wasn’t for Ahmed sir and his team, and Sajid sir’s full support and backing. Thank you for sharing your warmth and appreciation for our trailer. It definitely soothes all the cuts and scrapes we got."

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath-Part 1. Besides these, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Meanwhile, shooting of one of his projects titled ‘Screw Dheela’ just recently went on floors.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here