Tiger Shroff Has Cutest Message for Disha Patani for Her Da-bangg Tour With Salman Khan

Rumoured Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most talked-about pairs in the b’town, and their social media PDA game is always on point. The duo, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry, is super active on social media and never shies away from appreciating each others’ photos by dropping flirty comments. Now, as the actress bid goodbye to the city to join superstar Salman Khan for the Da-Bangg tour in UAE, Tiger Shroff had a special message for her.

Recently, the Malang actress dropped the poster of the Da-Bangg tour on Instagram. The stage show featuring her, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and other celebrities took place at Dubai Expo 2020, on February 25, Friday. “Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded is coming to Expo 2020 Dubai on 25th February 2022," she wrote in the caption.

Tiger Shroff snuck into the actress’ comments section and wished her all the luck for her big gig. “All the bessstt kill it," he said along with a heart-eyed emoticon.

This is not the first time Tiger has acknowledged Disha’s social media post. Disha Patani and her love for bikinis is not new, as her entire Instagram feed is flooded with the actress posing in her gorgeous bikinis. Often you will find Disha Patani chilling by the ocean in her different bikinis. Earlier, Disha shared a photo in a pink bikini. In the sizzling snap, she could be seen posing with her back to the camera. Complementing his rumoured lady love, Tiger soon commented on the post and left behind a handful of fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has wrapped up work on Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Disha is also awaiting the release of her Mohit Suri directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’ starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Roy Kapur, later this year.

